UPDATE: Man and woman appear in court charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Peterborough allotment
A man and a woman from Peterborough have appeared in court after being charged with the attempted murder of a man at an allotment in the city last month,
Mark Moss, 36, and Gemma Peterson, 37, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today in connection with the incident that happened at the Burton Street Allotment in Eastgate, Peterborough.
Cambridgeshire Police said the victim, described as a man aged in his late 50s, was at his allotment between 7pm and 8pm on Saturday, June 15 when he was stabbed multiple times, leaving him in a life-threatening condition.
He required extensive medical treatment to his injuries at the Major Trauma Centre in Addenbrookes’ Hospital, Cambridge following the incident, and police said he is now recovering at home.
Moss, 36, and Peterson, 37, were both arrested at their home in Branston Rise, Welland, Peterborough on Sunday, June 16, but they were released on bail pending further enquiries.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said that they were both re-arrested yesterday morning (Monday) and have since been charged with attempted murder and robbery.
They both appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday) to face the charges.
The police spokesperson said that both Moss and Peterson were remanded into custody at the hearing, with their next court appearance scheduled to take place at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday, July 30