UPDATE: Man and woman appear in court charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Peterborough allotment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Moss and Gemma Peterson remanded into custody at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court after police said a man was ‘stabbed multiple times’ at allotment in Burton Street in June

A man and a woman from Peterborough have appeared in court after being charged with the attempted murder of a man at an allotment in the city last month,

Mark Moss, 36, and Gemma Peterson, 37, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today in connection with the incident that happened at the Burton Street Allotment in Eastgate, Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridgeshire Police said the victim, described as a man aged in his late 50s, was at his allotment between 7pm and 8pm on Saturday, June 15 when he was stabbed multiple times, leaving him in a life-threatening condition.

The allotments at Burton Street

He required extensive medical treatment to his injuries at the Major Trauma Centre in Addenbrookes’ Hospital, Cambridge following the incident, and police said he is now recovering at home.

Moss, 36, and Peterson, 37, were both arrested at their home in Branston Rise, Welland, Peterborough on Sunday, June 16, but they were released on bail pending further enquiries.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said that they were both re-arrested yesterday morning (Monday) and have since been charged with attempted murder and robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They both appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday) to face the charges.