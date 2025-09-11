Two Peterborough shops caught selling vapes to underage children in council crackdown

Two shops in Peterborough have been caught selling vapes to underage children during a recent crackdown operation.

As part of an ongoing campaign to tackle the sale of vapes, tobacco and alcohol to children, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards conducted a series of test purchase operations during the school summer holidays.

This saw volunteers from Cambridgeshire Police Cadets aged between 14 and 16 purchase vapes from stores across the city, with the youngsters able to buy vapes from two premises without any request for ID.

The two premises will be dealt with in line with the council's enforcement policy.

Vapes were sold to children in two Peterborough shops. Credit: jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com.

Five other premises were also tested and refused the sales to the underage volunteers.

Peter Gell, Head of Regulatory Services for Peterborough City Council, said: “This is a topic close to the hearts of parents, schools and local communities, who frequently report instances of underage sales to us, concerned about the harm it is causing to the health of local children.

“Despite using children far younger than 18 to test purchase these products for us, disappointingly shops are selling to them without asking for ID, and we will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to these offences.

“I would urge all premises that sell products that are age restricted to ensure they are aware of their obligations in the sales of these items; to train their employees, provide regular refresher training, and ensure adequate processes are in place to ensure children do not purchase age restricted products.

"Members of staff can be personally prosecuted for selling these products, in addition to the business premises facing sanctions. Comprehensive advice and guidance for businesses is available on the Business Companion Website – www.businesscompanion.info."

Any information regarding similar concerns can be reported to Citizens Advice Consumer Service, Trading Standards’ advice partner, on 0808 223 1133 Monday to Friday or via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service online form over the weekend.