Two Peterborough men charged with assaulting police officer

At about 5.40pm on Thursday (2 September), a police officer was assaulted in Lincoln Road near the junction with Northfield Road.

He received minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Soran Abdullah, 32, of Rayner Close, Orton Longueville, has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

Court news

Shaxawan Beker, 25, of Maskew Avenue, has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a class B drug and assault with intent to resist arrest.