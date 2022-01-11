Two Peterborough drivers lose licences after being caught drink-driving

The first was caught after returning a breath test score of 69 (the legal limit is 35) when driving along Oundle Road in November. His licence has been taken away for 16 months and he was also fined £350. The second was also caught in November and provided a score of 81. He lost his licence for 19 months and was fined £120.

Police in Peterborough also made two further arrests this weekend for the same offences.

On Saturday (January 8), a 42-year-old man from Boston was stopped at Eye services after police received a call from a member of the public concerned about the manner of their driving.

When tested, the driver tested as 117.

A 21-year-old from Peterborough was also stopped by officers in Westgate after he went through a ‘no entry’ zone. His breath test was 63, almost double the limit.

Both men are due to appear in court next month.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Police said: “Fed up with hearing about drink drivers? We’re fed up with finding them! (But that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop).

“If you’ve got information about a drink driver, you can call our confidential hotline on 0800 032 0845 which is available 24/7.

“Always call us on 999 if you think you spot someone drink driving though.