Two men suffer serious injuries after reported assault near Peterborough city centre

Men refused medical treatment despite suffering serious injuries
By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 15:36 BST
Two men suffered serious injuries in a reported assault near Peterborough city centre.

The incident happened on Friday night in London Road.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called with reports of an assault in London Road, Peterborough at about 9.45pm on Friday, 6 October. Officers and ambulance attended the scene. Two men, one in his 30s and the other in his 20s, received serious injuries, but both refused medical treatment and no complaint was made.”