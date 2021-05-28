Two men discharged from hospital after violence outside Peterborough takeaway leads to three arrests

Pollice outside Nite Bite on Central Avenue this morning (May 27).

Police were called to Central Avenue, Dogsthorpe at just before 9:30pm on Wednesday (May 26) night to reports of violence.

The incident took place close to the Nite Bite takeaway, with the owners of the premises rushing out to help the victims.

The injuries suffered by the two men, one in his 20s and the other in his 30s, were ‘serious but not life-threatening’ according to Police.

All three men who were arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail.

Police are treating the incident as a disorder but further inquiries are taking place to discover what happened.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched and anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 35/32506/21.