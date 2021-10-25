Two men charged with offences following Peterborough United’s match with QPR

Two men have been charged following their arrests at a Peterborough United football match on Saturday (23 October).

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 25th October 2021, 2:53 pm
Two London men have been charged following the match on Saturday (October 23). Photo: Joe Dent.

Both men from Greater London were arrested at Weston Homes Stadium in London Road, Peterborough, on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jay Bates, 18, of Prospect Crescent in Twickenham, has been charged with being in possession of a flare at a sporting event. He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 19 November.

Anthony Dixon, 56, of Beverley Road in Chiswick, has been charged with going onto a playing area at a football match. He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 26 November.