Two men charged with offences following Peterborough United’s match with QPR

Two London men have been charged following the match on Saturday (October 23). Photo: Joe Dent.

Both men from Greater London were arrested at Weston Homes Stadium in London Road, Peterborough, on Saturday afternoon.

Jay Bates, 18, of Prospect Crescent in Twickenham, has been charged with being in possession of a flare at a sporting event. He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 19 November.