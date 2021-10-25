Two men charged with offences following Peterborough United’s match with QPR
Two men have been charged following their arrests at a Peterborough United football match on Saturday (23 October).
Monday, 25th October 2021, 2:53 pm
Both men from Greater London were arrested at Weston Homes Stadium in London Road, Peterborough, on Saturday afternoon.
Jay Bates, 18, of Prospect Crescent in Twickenham, has been charged with being in possession of a flare at a sporting event. He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 19 November.
Anthony Dixon, 56, of Beverley Road in Chiswick, has been charged with going onto a playing area at a football match. He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 26 November.