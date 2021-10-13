Two men charged with drug dealing in Peterborough

Response officers who were searching for a missing person in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday) came across a vehicle in St Michael’s Gate, Parnwell, which raised suspicions.

After searching the vehicle, five people were arrested in connection with suspected drug dealing after class A and B drugs were found, along with cash and several mobile phones.

Robert Facuna, 18, of Midland Road in central Peterborough, and Patrik Kotlar, 20, of Wollaston Road in Westwood, have both been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and cannabis.

Crime

They have both been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).