Two men charged after £200,000 cannabis factory found in Peterborough home
Two men are due in court today (Tuesday) after a £200,000 cannabis factory was discovered by police.
The Neighbourhood Support Team executed a warrant in Eastfield Road, Peterborough, on Sunday afternoon (23 January) where the cannabis factory was found.
Tomas Banys, 34, of Eastfield Road, was arrested and has been charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis and assault by beating of an emergency worker.
Nerijus Kapsevicius, 33, of Cookson Walk, Yaxley, was arrested and has been charged with producing cannabis.
Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.
Anyone with information or concerns about drug dealing, use or production can report online at https://bit.ly/3KTgVQH.