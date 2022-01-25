Two men charged after £200,000 cannabis factory found in Peterborough home

The Neighbourhood Support Team executed a warrant in Eastfield Road, Peterborough, on Sunday afternoon (23 January) where the cannabis factory was found.

Tomas Banys, 34, of Eastfield Road, was arrested and has been charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Nerijus Kapsevicius, 33, of Cookson Walk, Yaxley, was arrested and has been charged with producing cannabis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crime

Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.