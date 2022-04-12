Two men charged after flare set off at Peterborough United vs Hull City match
Two men have been charged after setting off a flare at a recent Peterborough United vs Hull match.
Gary Davies, 44, and Daniel Thornton, 43, both from Hull, were arrested at the Weston Homes Stadium on London Road on February 26.
Davies, 44, of Portobello Street, has been charged with being in possession of a lit flare at a sporting event.
Thornton, 43, of Rhyl Close, has been charged with being in possession of a flare at a sporting event and throwing a lit flare towards the playing area at a football stadium.
Both men have been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 13 May.
Hull won the match 3-0 in what was Grant McCann’s first mathc in charge of Posh having previously been sacked by Hull this season.