Two men charged after flare set off at Peterborough United vs Hull City match

Two Hull fans have been charged.

Gary Davies, 44, and Daniel Thornton, 43, both from Hull, were arrested at the Weston Homes Stadium on London Road on February 26.

Davies, 44, of Portobello Street, has been charged with being in possession of a lit flare at a sporting event.

Thornton, 43, of Rhyl Close, has been charged with being in possession of a flare at a sporting event and throwing a lit flare towards the playing area at a football stadium.

Both men have been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 13 May.