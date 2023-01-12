Two jailed after woman kept as slave in Peterborough - even being forced to give up her newborn baby

Two people who kept a woman as a slave – forcing her to give up her newborn baby and subjecting her to beatings – have been jailed.

The main offender, 51-year-old Julia Rafaelova, had persuaded the victim to travel to the UK from Slovakia in October 2013 having fallen pregnant during forced prostitution controlled by Julia. The victim was promised a better life.

But when the pregnant victim arrived she found her family were not in the UK. She stayed in a home in Saxon Road, Peterborough, and slept on a mattress on the kitchen floor.

Nemeth Milan and Julia Rafaelova

She was forced to give her new baby up just hours after she was born - and the victim never even got to hold her child.

She was forced to clean the house, cook meals and even shoplift, picking up a criminal record as a result. If she failed to do so she was beaten by Julia or her partner Milan Nemeth, (49).

Julia ‘robbed victim of her dignity and freedom’

Skarletta Rafaelova, (32), Julia’s daughter, was also part of the plan, translating false information when social services attended, and making sure wages were paid into the bank account of Julia Rafaelova when the victim got a job.

Skarletta and Julia Rafaelova and Milan were all sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court today (Thursday) after they were found guilty of a number of offences at a trial last year.

Julia Rafaelova was jailed for 10 years, while Nemeth was jailed for two years. Skarletta Rafaelova was given a two year jail sentence, suspended for two years.

Judge Sean Enright, sentencing, described Julia Rafaelova as ‘the leading light’ of the three, saying she ‘robbed the victim of her dignity and freedom’, and said: “You put this girl into modern slavery, making a servant of her, as one witness put it, over a period of five years.

“She was never kept under lock and key, but it seems she was joined at the hip to you (Julia).

“You coerced her into giving away her baby. She has never been reunited with that child.”

He added that the victim had to work under threats of violence, including hair pulling and being hit with various implements.

“Forcing a mother to give up her child to allow further financial gain is utterly despicable"

PC Nick Webber said: “Forcing a mother to give up her child to allow further financial gain is utterly despicable and a trauma the victim will never get over.”

The trial heard that on 22 November 2013, social services attended the victim’s address where Skarletta Rafaelova, 32, translated false information, and along with accounts from Julia the victim was forced to give the child up for adoption.

On 28 November, the victim’s child was born, knowing she was unable to keep the baby and unable to speak English the victim left the hospital the same day, returning to her exploitation.

In February 2014, the victim attended a recruitment agency with Skarletta.

She helped the victim to register with the agency, but ensured the wages were paid into a bank account of Julia.

After a brief period of working for this and a second recruitment agency, Julia decided to use the victim to claim benefits.

Julia and Skarletta completed the forms on behalf of the victim.

They claimed the victim had a serious mental health illness and forced her to go along with the scam to secure the extra benefits, as well as Carer’s Allowance for Julia.

Julia and Skarletta were both present at the necessary medicals, with Julia producing documentation from a Slovakian psychiatric institution. The victim was forced to remain silent during these consultations, and act in a manner which supported she had mental health issues.

Between April 2016 and April 2019 they successfully claimed more than £41,500 in various benefits - all of which was paid into bank accounts controlled by Julia.

Escape thanks to new partner

The victim finally managed to escape following a chance meeting with her now partner, whom she had met three years previously on a factory production line. She was banned from speaking to him by the trio and forced to leave the site to prevent further contact.

Following her escape Milan searched for the victim and tried to get her to return to the home.

On 7 November 2018 Milan tried to force the victim into a car but was prevented by members of the public.

In December 2018 the victim and her partner became homeless. When seeking support with accommodation the victim started to disclose what had happened to her and police were contacted.

‘Skarletta did not receive a penny’

Defending Julia, Nicholas Wayne said: “Taking a step back, it maybe this is a case that shares many characteristics of a coercive control case that come before this court, distinguishing it from some of the most harrowing slavery cases where people are kept in the most horrific conditions.”

Stephen Garbett, defending Milan, urged Judge Enright not to pass an immediate prison sentence, saying: “He had little understanding of the offending.”

Khalid Khan, defending Skarletta, said her role was mainly limited to helping with translation. He said: “She did not receive a penny in her account. She has responsibility for three children.”

Julia Rafaelova, of Huntly Grove, Peterborough, was found guilty of taking a child from a person having lawful control, conspiracy to defraud, two counts of fraud and knowingly holding another person in slavery.

Milan Nemeth, also of Huntly Grove, Peterborough, was found guilty of holding a person in slavery.

Skarletta Rafaelova, of Star Road, Peterborough, was found guilty of taking a child from a person having lawful control, conspiracy to defraud and holding a person in slavery.