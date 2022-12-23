Police have returned two beagles to MBR Acres in Wyton after they were recovered following a break-in at the facility.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a group of protestors from Animal Rebellion entered the facility- which breeds beagles to be used in laboratory research- and ”freed” 20 dogs. Two of those dogs, who have been named Love and Libby were then taken into police custody.

Protestors took photos of Beagles inside MBR Acres.

Former Pop Idol winner Will Young, who has previously handcuffed himself to the front gates at MBR Acres, even got involved and offered to foster the dogs himself.

In an exclusive interview, he told LBC: “I’ve offered them my home, to rescue them. I’ve already spoken to the police and told them I’m quite prepared to drive up now. I would drive up now and give them a home for Christmas.”

Cambridgeshire Police said that it had no legal basis to hold onto the dogs and not return them to Marshall BioResources.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We recognise the strong feelings this issue has raised in many people, however, we had no legal justification to retain the dogs and therefore were compelled to return them.

“In response to concerns raised, we contacted the Home Office, which confirmed MBR Acres is a licensed establishment and recent inspections of the site confirm it is compliant with the requirements of the Animals (Scientific Procedures) Act 1986 and, therefore, its licence.“The Home Office and its Animals in Science Regulation Unit (ASRU), which administers and enforces the 1986 Act, supported the return of the dogs for their wellbeing.”

Police made 14 arrests following the incident. All of those arrested were interviewed in connection with burglary and aggravated trespass offences and have now been released on conditional bail until next year.