Two charged with murder following death of man
Armed officers were called to reports of an incident with a knife at The Well Head Fields, South Street, at around 9.50pm on Wednesday, June 26.
Kyle Marshall, 37, sadly died from his injuries at the scene. His family is now being supported by specially trained officers from the force.
Reece Bruns, 20, of St Paul’s Gardens in Bourne, has been charged with murder.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said at 9.54pm on Friday night: “A second person - a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons - has also been charged with murder.”
They have both been remanded to appear before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, July 1).
Three other people who were arrested in connection with the enquiry have been released under investigation.