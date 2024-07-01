Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two people have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Bourne.

Armed officers were called to reports of an incident with a knife at The Well Head Fields, South Street, at around 9.50pm on Wednesday, June 26.

Kyle Marshall, 37, sadly died from his injuries at the scene. His family is now being supported by specially trained officers from the force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reece Bruns, 20, of St Paul’s Gardens in Bourne, has been charged with murder.

A photograph of Kyle Marshall, supplied to police by his family.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said at 9.54pm on Friday night: “A second person - a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons - has also been charged with murder.”

They have both been remanded to appear before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, July 1).