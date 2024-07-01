Two charged with murder following death of man

By Gemma Gadd
Published 1st Jul 2024, 09:51 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 11:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two people have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Bourne.

Armed officers were called to reports of an incident with a knife at The Well Head Fields, South Street, at around 9.50pm on Wednesday, June 26.

Kyle Marshall, 37, sadly died from his injuries at the scene. His family is now being supported by specially trained officers from the force.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reece Bruns, 20, of St Paul’s Gardens in Bourne, has been charged with murder.

A photograph of Kyle Marshall, supplied to police by his family.A photograph of Kyle Marshall, supplied to police by his family.
A photograph of Kyle Marshall, supplied to police by his family.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said at 9.54pm on Friday night: “A second person - a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons - has also been charged with murder.”

They have both been remanded to appear before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, July 1).

Three other people who were arrested in connection with the enquiry have been released under investigation.