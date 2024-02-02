Two arrests made after discovery of £56,000 cannabis factory in Cambridgeshire home
Two arrests have been made after police raided a cannabis factory with drugs worth tens of thousands of pounds this week.
The raid took place in Wimblington Road, Doddington, with drugs and suspected stolen designer clothing seized by officers.
A 19-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were arrested.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “This week, the March neighbourhood team carried out a warrant on a house in Wimblington Road, Doddington.
“67 cannabis plants worth up to £56,280 were found in various rooms throughout the house, along with boxes of new designer clothing, suspected to be stolen goods.
“A 19-year-old woman from London was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis, abstracting electricity, and handling stolen goods. She has since been bailed whilst enquiries continue.
“A 32-year-old man has been charged with cultivation of cannabis and is going through the court process.”