News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Two arrests made after discovery of £56,000 cannabis factory in Cambridgeshire home

Stash of designer clothes – thought to be stolen goods – also found at home
By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 12:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two arrests have been made after police raided a cannabis factory with drugs worth tens of thousands of pounds this week.

The raid took place in Wimblington Road, Doddington, with drugs and suspected stolen designer clothing seized by officers.

A 19-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were arrested.

Some of the drugs found by policeSome of the drugs found by police
Some of the drugs found by police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “This week, the March neighbourhood team carried out a warrant on a house in Wimblington Road, Doddington.

“67 cannabis plants worth up to £56,280 were found in various rooms throughout the house, along with boxes of new designer clothing, suspected to be stolen goods.

“A 19-year-old woman from London was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis, abstracting electricity, and handling stolen goods. She has since been bailed whilst enquiries continue.

“A 32-year-old man has been charged with cultivation of cannabis and is going through the court process.”