Two arrests made after discovery of £56,000 cannabis factory in Cambridgeshire home

Two arrests have been made after police raided a cannabis factory with drugs worth tens of thousands of pounds this week.

The raid took place in Wimblington Road, Doddington, with drugs and suspected stolen designer clothing seized by officers.

A 19-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were arrested.

Some of the drugs found by police

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “This week, the March neighbourhood team carried out a warrant on a house in Wimblington Road, Doddington.

“67 cannabis plants worth up to £56,280 were found in various rooms throughout the house, along with boxes of new designer clothing, suspected to be stolen goods.

“A 19-year-old woman from London was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis, abstracting electricity, and handling stolen goods. She has since been bailed whilst enquiries continue.