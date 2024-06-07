Two arrested after police raid property in Yaxley business park finding thousands of cannabis plants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drugs factory has been dismantled following police raid

Two men have been arrested after police carried out a raid at a property in a Yaxley business park last night (Thursday).

Officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Operational Support Group, supported by officers from Cambridgeshire Police, dismantled a cannabis factory at the premises at the Eagle Business Park, located just off Broadway.

A large police presence was seen at the park while the operation took place.

Police raided the factory on Thursday

Today, a spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “The factory was identified as part of a wider investigation into cross border commercial cannabis production. Officers attended an industrial property in Eagle Business Park, Yaxley and uncovered over 2000 cannabis plants.

"Two men have been arrested in connection with the factory and are in police custody at this time.”