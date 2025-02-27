Twenty men arrested in violent disorder investigation across Cambridgeshire

Police have released details of the latest arrests

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five further arrests have been made in connection with incidents of violent disorder and criminality across Cambridgeshire on 25 January.

The total number of arrests now stands at 20.

Cambs police said a 25-year-old man was arrested at his home in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, on Tuesday morning (February 25), and since released on bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police on the scene at a site in Wellingborough

A force spokesperson explained: “on A 22-year-old man from Stourport-on-Severn, in Worcestershire, was arrested in Worcester last night, and three men, aged 18, 42 and 47 were arrested at their homes in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, this morning (Wednesday). All four remain in police custody in Peterborough.

“All arrests have been on suspicion of violent disorder and attending a hare coursing event.

Details of the arrests so far, are as follows:

• An 18-year-old man from Spalding, Lincolnshire, was arrested on 31 January

Leicestershire Rural Policing Team vehicle.

• A 26-year-old man from Grantham, Lincolnshire, was arrested on 31 January

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A 22-year-old man from Chelmsford, Essex, was arrested on 4 February

• A 51-year-old man from Chelmsford, Essex, was arrested on 4 February

• A 46-year-old man from Solihull, West Midlands, was arrested on 4 February

• A 30-year-old man from Basildon, Essex, was arrested on 5 February

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A 44-year-old man from Horton, Slough, was arrested on 12 February

• A 19-year-old man from Datchet, Slough, was arrested on 12 February

• A 44-year-old man from Datchet, Slough, was arrested on 12 February

• A 28-year-old man from Winkfield, Berkshire, was arrested on 12 February

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A 40-year-old man from Hungerford, Berkshire, was arrested on 13 February

• A 35-year-old man from Reading, Berkshire, was arrested on 18 February

• A 47-year-old man from Spalding, Lincolnshire, was arrested on 20 February

• A 20-year-old man from Spalding, Lincolnshire, was arrested on 20 February

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A 26-year-old man from Spalding, Lincolnshire, was arrested on 20 February.”

All men except those arrested this morning and the arrest in Worcester yesterday have been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station in May, with strict conditions:

• Not to be in possession of, be in control of, or be in the company of any dog on private land without the owner’s written permission.

• When in possession of, in control of, or in the company of any dog, said dog must be on a lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• to be in a vehicle with any dog, whilst outside of a five-mile radius of your home address, unless for a pre-arranged veterinary appointment.

• Not to be in possession of a catapult or shot, such as ball bearing, and/or an air weapon or any part of an air weapon.

• You must not drive or be conveyed in a mechanically propelled vehicle onto private fields or agriculture field belonging to another person without written permission presentable to an officer.

• You must not use any public spaces, footpaths, bridleways or other such like areas belonging to the Local Authority or another unspecified person with the intention to hare course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• You must not shout at, swear at, or intimidate any persons in the 12 counties of Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Kent, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire or Nottinghamshire.

The five men arrested in Slough and Berkshire also have the following condition: You must not shout at, swear at, or intimidate any persons in Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

Anyone with any information and footage that could assist in identifying those involved is asked to email [email protected] or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.