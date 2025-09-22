TWENTY FOUR men appear in Peterborough court over hare coursing and disorder allegations
Cambridgeshire Police said that the appearances follow a series of coordinated arrests and seizure made in connection with a force-wide investigation into criminal activity on Saturday, 25 January.
The events, which included reports of hare coursing, criminal damage, and dangerous driving, caused significant disruption and concern in communities including Fordham, Ely, Prickwillow, Littleport, Welney, Chatteris, March, Wimblington and Doddington.
Supported by Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Lincolnshire, Thames Valley, West Mercia, Leicestershire, West Midlands, Northampton and Essex Police, as well as the National Rural Crime Unity (NRCU) and the National Wildlife Crime Unit, Cambridgeshire officers have carried out extensive inquiries in the weeks and months since, including arrest warrants across multiple counties.
25 people charged
A total of 43 individuals have been arrested and one juvenile voluntarily interviewed. Of those, 25 have been charged with a combination of 39 offences.
12 September – Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
Francie Lee, 22, of Fen Road, Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to attending a hare coursing event and theft from a shop. He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 3 March 2026 for trial. The Crown offered no evidence for theft and it was removed.
Tom Bower, 27, of Beck Bank, Spalding, pleaded not guilty to attending a hare coursing event, failing to comply with a traffic signal, driving a vehicle with the registration mark obscured and driving a motor vehicle in a dangerous condition and theft. He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 5 February 2026 for trial. The Crown offered no evidence for theft and it was removed.
Roy Lee, 26, of Barrowby Vale, Grantham, pleaded not guilty to attending a hare coursing event, failing to comply with a traffic signal, driving a vehicle with the registration mark obscured and driving a motor vehicle in a dangerous condition. He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 3 March 2026 for trial.
Samuel Sheady, 45, of Heol Cefnydd, Wrexham pleaded not guilty to attending a hare coursing event and breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order. He will appear at Peterborough Crown Court on 8 October for the breach of CBO and 3 March 2026 for trail for attending a hare coursing event.
Levi Lee, 36, of Basingstoke Road, Reading, pleaded guilty to attending a hare coursing event and will be sentenced on 1 October at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.
Miles Doran, 34, of Barlestone Road, Bagworth and Thornton, pleaded guilty to attending a hare coursing event and will be sentenced on 20 October at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.
Tony Taylor, 23, of Sandy Lane, Stourport on Severn, pleaded not guilty to theft from a shop and will appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 8 October.
Mark Harris Senior, 48, of Romany Way Clay Lake, Spalding, pleaded not guilty to attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 5 February 2026 for trial.
Mark Harris, 21, of Romany Way Clay Lake, Spalding, pleaded not guilty to attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 5 February 2026 for trial.
Bobby-James Harris, 18, of Romany Way Clay Lake, Spalding, pleaded not guilty to attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 5 February 2026 for trial.
Francie Doherty, 47, of Gipsy Lane, Wellingborough, pleaded guilty to attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 1 October for sentencing.
Quie Doherty, 19, of Gipsy Lane, Wellingborough, pleaded not guilty to attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court for trial on 26 February 2026.
19 September – Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
William Deadman Senior, 47, of Bickenhill Lane, Solihull, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop. He was given a £200 fine.
Anthony Coyle, 32, of Pilgrims Lane, Grays, pleaded not guilty to attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 26 February for trial.
Fredrick Butcher, 51, of Chelmsford Road, Ingatestone, pleaded not guilty to attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 12 February for trial.
Benjamin Lee, 27, of High Meadow Farm, Melton Road, Barrow Upon Soar, pleaded not guilty to attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 26 February for trial.
Freddy-Cole Butcher, 23, of Chelmsford Road, Ingatestone, pleaded not guilty to theft from a shop and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 3 March for trial.
James Herne, 24, of Fen Road, Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to attending a hare coursing event and theft from a shop. He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 12 February for trial. The Crown offered no evidence for theft and it was removed.
Francis Coyle, 20, of Pilgrims Lane, Grays, pleaded not guilty to attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 26 February for trial.
A 13-year-old boy, from Solihull, pleaded guilty to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving with no insurance. He was given a £50 fine and six penalty points.
Edward Stevenson, 26, of Fen Road, Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 5 February for trial.
Michael Stevenson, 25, of Fen Road, Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 12 February for trial.
John Lee, 24, of Fen Road, Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to attending a hare coursing event and breaching a community protection notice and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 12 February for trial.
Mark Loveridge, 45, of Milton Close, Slough, charged with driving a motor vehicle in a dangerous condition, will reappear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 26 September.
“We recognise the serious impact these events had on our communities and the devastation they caused"
Detective Inspector Matthew Selves, who has led the investigation, said: “Following a thorough investigation into incidents of hare coursing and violent disorder that took place in January this year, 25 individuals have been charged.
“Over the past two weeks, 24 of those have appeared in court. Some have entered guilty pleas, while others have pled not guilty and will now face trial. This marks a significant step forward in the investigation and the judicial process.
“We recognise the serious impact these events had on our communities and the devastation they caused. From the very outset, we made a clear commitment to carrying out a robust and comprehensive investigation. Reaching court this month demonstrates our determination to deliver justice and to show our communities that we will not tolerate such behaviour.”