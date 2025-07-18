TORCHED: Arsonists burn two cars next to Hampton pub in early morning blaze

A police cordon was put in place on West Lake Avenue in Hampton following the 4.30am blaze.

Two four wheel drive cars were completely destroyed in the arson attack – and the fire smell remained noticeable for hours after emergency services were called.

Thankfully no-one was injured – but now police are appealing for witnesses.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 4.30am this morning (18 July) to reports of two cars on fire outside the Moorhen Pub in West Lake Avenue, Hampton Vale, Peterborough. There were no injuries and no arrests. A scene is in place, a crime has been raised for arson and an investigation is on-going.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters used hose reels to extinguish a fire involving two cars.

“The crew was at the scene until around 5.10am.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

1 . Arson attack in Hampton One of the burnt out cars was a Toyota Land Cruiser Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Hampton Arson Attack Emergency services were called at 4.30am on July 18 Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . Hampton Arson Attack Police are appealing for witnesses Photo: PT Photo Sales