Top cop welcomes new council enforcement officer scheme to rid Peterborough city centre of street drinking

Peterborough’s top cop has described a council scheme to bring enforcement officers into the city centre as ‘brilliant’ – and said his officers will work alongside the trial to ensure visitors to Peterborough have a safe and enjoyable time.

Superintendent Neil Billany, Cambridgeshire Police’s area commander for Peterborough and Fenland, welcomed the new ‘hit squad’ that was announced by the council earlier this week.

Earlier this year Peterborough MP Paul Bristow hit out at how the police were dealing with street drinkers and anti-social behaviour in the city.

Superintendent Neil Billany at Thorpe Wood police headquarters

‘The enforcement officers scheme is brilliant’

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Supt Billany, said: “We want to work wirth with the council to help create a safe space for businesses and for people to socialise.

"The enforcement officers scheme is brilliant.

"There will be some overlap with our officers. At some points there will just be the enforcement officers, at some points just our officers, and at times both.

"Our officers have been in the city centre speaking to residents and businesses, finding out what their concerns are. We are getting back to basics with the enforcement in the city.”

Police looking at how cost of living crisis could impact crime rates

Supt Billany said the force was now preparing for the autumn and winter season – when traditionally there is an increase in burglaries – combined with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

He said: “As we see darker nights, with fewer people about, traditionally we see an increase in burglaries. We have seen an earlier increase already – we are looking at what the economic situation will have on that, and what we can do.

"We are also looking at whether that economic situation will impact other types of crime – for example domestic violence, as more people are staying at home more.

"We have already had some success with the burglaries.”

‘Burglary victims should see an officer’

Earlier this week Metropolitan police commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe said all victims of burglaries should get a visit from police – something Supt Billany said was already happening in the city.

He said: “We have a dedicated Acquisitive Crime Team, because burglaries are a force priority. We know it is a crime that really affects people. Victims should see an officer.

"We know burglars tend to work in a set patch, where they know the make up of the houses, so when that happens we need to make people in that area aware of what is happening, so they can take precautions and keep an eye out for what is happening.

"Things like Ring doorbells are so useful for us at the moment.”

‘We are looking at how young people are affected by crime’

Supt Billany said the force was also looking at how crime was affecting children.