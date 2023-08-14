'Thug' used friend to lure Peterborough businessman to street before breaking his nose

A thug used a friend to lure a businessman to a Peterborough street before attacking him and breaking his nose.

Logan Cook, 22, was with a friend who messaged the victim on Whatsapp asking to make an order of e-cigarettes from the company he ran in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The friend, a 19 year-old woman, used the pseudonym Shannon and agreed to meet the victim on the afternoon of 8 January in Ragdale Close, Welland.

Logan Cook has been jailed for 18 months

When the victim arrived, “Shannon” and another male, were waiting for him and during the encounter Cook approached the victim from behind and punched him in the back of the head and then on the nose, breaking it, before punching him again in the face.

Cook and his companions ran off towards Redmile Walk, followed by the victim, but he stopped when he realised his nose was bleeding heavily and called the police.

At Peterborough City Hospital, it was found the victim’s nose was broken in two places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cook was identified after the victim put details of the attack on his business social media page.

On Monday (7 August), at Peterborough Crown Court, Cook, of no fixed address, was jailed for one year and six months, having pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.