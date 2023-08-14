News you can trust since 1948
'Thug' used friend to lure Peterborough businessman to street before breaking his nose

Logan Cook jailed for 18 months after admitting GBH
By Stephen Briggs
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

A thug used a friend to lure a businessman to a Peterborough street before attacking him and breaking his nose.

Logan Cook, 22, was with a friend who messaged the victim on Whatsapp asking to make an order of e-cigarettes from the company he ran in Peterborough.

The friend, a 19 year-old woman, used the pseudonym Shannon and agreed to meet the victim on the afternoon of 8 January in Ragdale Close, Welland.

Logan Cook has been jailed for 18 months
Logan Cook has been jailed for 18 months
When the victim arrived, “Shannon” and another male, were waiting for him and during the encounter Cook approached the victim from behind and punched him in the back of the head and then on the nose, breaking it, before punching him again in the face.

Cook and his companions ran off towards Redmile Walk, followed by the victim, but he stopped when he realised his nose was bleeding heavily and called the police.

At Peterborough City Hospital, it was found the victim’s nose was broken in two places.

Cook was identified after the victim put details of the attack on his business social media page.

On Monday (7 August), at Peterborough Crown Court, Cook, of no fixed address, was jailed for one year and six months, having pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

DC Hannah Connolly said: “Cook shamelessly used another to lure in the victim of this shocking attack. We will not tolerate this kind of violence so I am glad he has faced justice.”