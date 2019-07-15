Thug jailed for more than 12 years after slashing man’s face with knife

A thug who slashed the face of a man with a Stanley Knife in an unprovoked attack has been jailed for more than 12 years.

James Ellis, (23), was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court to 12 years and four months in prison after being found guilty of unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm.

The unprovoked took place in Spalding, in the early hours on March 9, when Ellis slashed the face of his victim with the knife after an evening spent at night clubs in the town centre.

A hunt ensued for Ellis who was later found in Manchester.

He was also given an indefinite restraining order was issued, prohibiting Ellis from contacting the victim, or going into any premises he knows him to be in.