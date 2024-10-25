'Thug' jailed after leaving victim 'screaming in pain' with 'horrific' facial injuries in Peterborough

By Gemma Gadd
Published 24th Oct 2024, 13:55 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 14:01 BST
The victim was repeatedly punched and had his head stamped on

A thug who left a man with “horrific” injuries following an “unprovoked attack” has been jailed for more than five years.

Saulis Lapavicius, 44, of Greenham, Bretton, Peterborough, repeatedly punched the man in the face and then stamped on his head, according to Cambs police.

This was said to have happened in the early hours of 22 April, 2020.

Saulis Lapavicius has been jailed for more than five years.Saulis Lapavicius has been jailed for more than five years.
Saulis Lapavicius has been jailed for more than five years.

A force spokesperson explained: “As the victim screamed in pain and tried to protect himself, Lapavicius continued to rain blows on him until the victim’s partner managed to pull him off, and he left the scene.

“A few hours earlier the victim and his partner had invited Lapavicius into their home in Bretton, Peterborough.

“They had started drinking the evening before at Lapavicius’ girlfriend’s home before walking to the property where the assault took place between 4am and 5am.

“The victim went to bed, but a few hours later he awoke to see blood on his pillow and his injuries in the mirror.”

In police interview, Lapavicius denied the assault, claiming the victim’s partner had slapped him, which caused him to fall and knock his face into a cupboard door.

However, on Monday (21 October) at Cambridge Crown Court, Lapavicius was found guilty of wounding with intent, jailed for five years and six months and given a lifetime restraining order.

DC Claire Cummings, who investigated, said: “This was an unprovoked attack which left the victim with horrific facial injuries and the sentence reflects this.

“The victim suffered a broken eye socket, and the extent of his injuries meant he had a problem with eye movement.

“Thankfully, he has now recovered from the physical injuries, but it has left a lasting impact on the victim’s mental health.”

