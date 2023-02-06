News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Three youth forcefully steal bike in Paston, leading to police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Peterborough where a bike was taken from a teenager.

By Ben Jones
21 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Saturday (February 4) at 10.30pm, three men forcefully took the bike from the victim on a footpath between Sheepwalk and Crabtree, in Paston.

The offenders are all described as between 16 and mid-20s, wearing black clothing and balaclavas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the men was described as having black dreadlocked hair and about 6’3”. The name “Levi” was also heard in reference to another.

The offenders are all described as between 16 and mid-20s, wearing black clothing and balaclavas.
Most Popular

The bicycle has since been recovered.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/9219/23 or visit the Cambridgeshire Police website.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.