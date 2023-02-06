On Saturday (February 4) at 10.30pm, three men forcefully took the bike from the victim on a footpath between Sheepwalk and Crabtree, in Paston.

The offenders are all described as between 16 and mid-20s, wearing black clothing and balaclavas.

One of the men was described as having black dreadlocked hair and about 6’3”. The name “Levi” was also heard in reference to another.

The bicycle has since been recovered.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/9219/23 or visit the Cambridgeshire Police website.