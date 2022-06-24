Three young girls have been taken to a ‘safe environment’ after a woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect in Peterborough.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said the girls were safe and well following the arrest this week.

The spokesman for the force said: “ Three young girls now feel safer in our county after we acted on concerns that they had been left alone in a locked house in the city.

Police arrested the woman this week

“We visited the house, where we discovered this was indeed the case

“Alternative care plans in a safe environment have been put in place for the children, and we have launched an investigation into the circumstances.

“A woman from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect.”