Three Peterborough teens due in court charged with moped robberies

Court News

Two 17-year-old boys from Peterborough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested on Sunday night (9 January).

Tyler Eastabrook, 18, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday morning (Monday 10 January).

All three have been charged with four counts of robbery of a moped, attempted robbery of a moped and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The charges related to one incident in Peterborough on Saturday evening (8 January), and four incidents on Sunday evening.