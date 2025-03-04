Three more arrests in connection with hare coursing and violent disorder across Cambridgeshire

23 people now arrested in connection with large scale disorder across Cambridgeshire on 25 January.

Police have made three further arrests in connection with an investigation into violent disorder and criminality, bringing the total to 23.

An investigation was launched following large scale disorder across Cambridgeshire on 25 January.

Last week on Thursday (27 February), a 38-year-old man from Lutterworth, Leicestershire, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and attending a hare coursing event.

Police have made a total of 23 arrests in connection with the incident

On Friday (28 February) two men, aged 24 and 26 from Cambridge, were arrested for the same offences.

A 12-year-old boy from Solihull, West Midlands, was also voluntarily interviewed as part of the investigation.

All 23 arrests:

An 18-year-old man from Spalding, Lincolnshire, was arrested on 31 January

A 26-year-old man from Grantham, Lincolnshire, was arrested on 31 January

A 22-year-old man from Chelmsford, Essex, was arrested on 4 February

A 51-year-old man from Chelmsford, Essex, was arrested on 4 February

A 46-year-old man from Solihull, West Midlands, was arrested on 4 February

A 30-year-old man from Basildon, Essex, was arrested on 5 February

A 44-year-old man from Horton, Slough, was arrested on 12 February

A 19-year-old man from Datchet, Slough, was arrested on 12 February

A 44-year-old man from Datchet, Slough, was arrested on 12 February

A 28-year-old man from Winkfield, Berkshire, was arrested on 12 February

A 40-year-old man from Hungerford, Berkshire, was arrested on 13 February

A 35-year-old man from Reading, Berkshire, was arrested on 18 February

A 47-year-old man from Spalding, Lincolnshire, was arrested on 20 February

A 20-year-old man from Spalding, Lincolnshire, was arrested on 20 February

A 26-year-old man from Spalding, Lincolnshire, was arrested on 20 February

A 25-year-old man from Melton Mowbray, Lincolnshire, was arrested on 25 February

A 22-year-old man from Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, was arrested on 25 February

An 18-year-old man from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, was arrested on 26 February

A 42-year-old man from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, was arrested on 26 February

A 47-year-old man from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, was arrested on 26 February

Bail conditions:

All men have been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station in May, with strict conditions:

Not to be in possession of, be in control of, or be in the company of any dog on private land without the owner’s written permission.

When in possession of, in control of, or in the company of any dog, said dog must be on a lead.

Not to be in a vehicle with any dog, whilst outside of a five-mile radius of your home address, unless for a pre-arranged veterinary appointment.

Not to be in possession of a catapult or shot, such as ball bearing, and/or an air weapon or any part of an air weapon.

You must not drive or be conveyed in a mechanically propelled vehicle onto private fields or agriculture field belonging to another person without written permission presentable to an officer.

You must not use any public spaces, footpaths, bridleways or other such like areas belonging to the Local Authority or another unspecified person with the intention to hare course.

You must not shout at, swear at, or intimidate any persons in the 12 counties of Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Kent, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire or Nottinghamshire.

The five men arrested in Slough and Berkshire also have the below condition:

You must not shout at, swear at, or intimidate any persons in Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

Anyone with any information and footage that could assist in identifying those involved is asked to email [email protected] or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.