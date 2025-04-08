Three men jailed after stabbings in Cambridgeshire street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police received ‘flurry’ of 999 calls to violence in March street

Three men have been jailed following a ‘shocking’ fight involving two stabbings in a residential street.

Police have said the violence dished out by Lenny Evans, Kenneth Watson and Jonathan Watson was ‘absolutely unacceptable,’ with the detective who investigated saying he is ‘pleased’ the trio are behind bars.

One man suffered stab wounds to his face

Jonathan Watson (left) Lenny Evans (centre) and Kenneth Watson (right)

Police said they received a flurry of 999 calls about the fight in Hornbeam Close, March, at about 1pm on 18 March 2023.

Lenny Evans, 33, and Kenneth Watson, 43, were facing up to each other with baseball bats and had started brawling when the latter’s brother, Jonathan Watson, 38, got out of a car and joined in.

When officers arrived, all three men had fled but the younger brother was seen in his Audi at the end of the road and arrested.

Police then received a call from the ambulance service reporting that a man who had been dropped off at a nearby filling station had been stabbed.

Evans had stab wounds to his face, hand and torso, and was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital, in Cambridge.

Kenneth Watson also received multiple stab wounds to his head during the brawl.

On Friday (4 April), at Cambridge Crown Court, Evans, of East Drive, March, and Kenneth Watson, of Hornbeam Close, March, were both jailed for two years and two months after being found guilty of affray at an earlier trial.

Jonathan Watson, of Ivy Road, Brockley, London, was also handed two years and two months after being found guilty of affray, however, was handed an additional four months for dealing cannabis, taking his total sentence to two years and six months.

“This level of violence and brazen use of weapons is absolutely unacceptable”

DC Tom Adams, who investigated, said: “This level of violence and brazen use of weapons is absolutely unacceptable.

“Residents of this street have unsurprisingly been left shocked and upset by the actions of the Watson brothers and Evans, so I am pleased they are all now behind bars.

“Tackling street-based violence is a force priority and we will continue to do all we can to take as many offensive weapons off the streets of Cambridgeshire as we can.”