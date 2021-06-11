Three men charged after cannabis factory worth £86,000 found in Peterborough
Three men have been charged after a cannabis factory worth £86,000 was found in Peterborough.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 10:09 am
Residents contacted police about the factory in Welbourne on Wednesday after hearing loud banging and seeing people going in and out of the premises.
When police arrived they found the factory. A BMW parked outside also had a boot full of harvested plants.
Three men have been charged in connection with the incident.