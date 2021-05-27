Three men arrested after violence near a Peterborough takeaway

Pollice outside Nite Bite on Central Avenue this morning (May 27).

Police were called to the scene near Nite Bite on Central Avenue, Dogsthorpe at just before 9:30pm on Wednesday night to reports of violence.

Once there they found that two men had suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and were taken to Peterborough City Hospital as a result.

Three men were arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pollice outside Nite Bite on Central Avenue this morning (May 27).

The Police are appealing for anybody with any information to contact them.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 9.27pm yesterday (26 May) with reports of violence at Nite Bite, Central Avenue, Dogsthorpe.

“Two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

“Three men were arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

“An investigation has been launched and anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 35/32506/21.