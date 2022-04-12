Three injured in violence outside Asda in Peterborough
Men needed hospital treatment following incident outside supermarket
Three men needed hospital treatment after violence broke out outside a Peterborough supermarket.
Police were called to Asda in Rivergate at about 11.40pm on Friday night.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Officers attended and discovered three injured parties.
“All three were taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment, their injuries were not described as serious.
“A police cordon was put in place so scenes of crime officers could work at the scene but has since been lifted.
“No arrests made at this time and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.