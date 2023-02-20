Three drivers banned from the roads at sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates' Court
February 13
Christopher Edwards (37) of Holmes Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance.
Six points on licence
Lauren Houlihan (36) of Granta Leys, Cambridge
Guilty plea to speeding (61mph in a 50mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £192, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
Premjeet Marwaha (59) of Cambridge Road, Biggleswade
Guilty plea to speeding (52mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £207, victim surcharge £83, costs £110. Six points on licence
Daniel Meadowcroft (35) of Grammar School Walk, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to speeding (77mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Jaswant Rattan (42) of Chichester Road, Manchester
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £138, victim surcharge £55, costs £110. Three points on licence
Umar Saddique (22) of Star Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver x2
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. DIsqualified from driving for 12 months
Samuel Smith (18) of Church Road, Emneth
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £385, victim surcharge £154, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 14 days
Babatunde Fisher (36) of Oxney Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £365, victim surcharge £146, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Simon Bush (50) of Farmadine Grove, Saffron Waldon
Guilty plea to speeding (54mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £600, victim surcharge £240, costs £110. Six points on licence
Natalie Hookham (42) of The Pollards, Bourne
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £46, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Usman Yaqub (32) of Abbeyfields, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide information relating to a driver
Fined £184, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Aura Spiridon (23) of St Ives Road, Woodhurst
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660., victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence
February 14
Martin Ward (21) of By-Pass Road, Queensferry
Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Found guilty of driving with illegal tyres
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £300. Three points on licence
February 15
Miciej Halas (52) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. The court finds that this offence was racially aggravated
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Fined £384, victim surcharge £38, costs £145