Three drivers banned from the roads at sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates' Court

February 13

Christopher Edwards (37) of Holmes Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance.

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Six points on licence

Lauren Houlihan (36) of Granta Leys, Cambridge

Guilty plea to speeding (61mph in a 50mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £192, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

Premjeet Marwaha (59) of Cambridge Road, Biggleswade

Guilty plea to speeding (52mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £207, victim surcharge £83, costs £110. Six points on licence

Daniel Meadowcroft (35) of Grammar School Walk, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to speeding (77mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Jaswant Rattan (42) of Chichester Road, Manchester

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £138, victim surcharge £55, costs £110. Three points on licence

Umar Saddique (22) of Star Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver x2

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. DIsqualified from driving for 12 months

Samuel Smith (18) of Church Road, Emneth

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £385, victim surcharge £154, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 14 days

Babatunde Fisher (36) of Oxney Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £365, victim surcharge £146, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Simon Bush (50) of Farmadine Grove, Saffron Waldon

Guilty plea to speeding (54mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £600, victim surcharge £240, costs £110. Six points on licence

Natalie Hookham (42) of The Pollards, Bourne

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £46, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Usman Yaqub (32) of Abbeyfields, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide information relating to a driver

Fined £184, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Aura Spiridon (23) of St Ives Road, Woodhurst

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660., victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence

February 14

Martin Ward (21) of By-Pass Road, Queensferry

Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Found guilty of driving with illegal tyres

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £300. Three points on licence

February 15

Miciej Halas (52) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. The court finds that this offence was racially aggravated

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

