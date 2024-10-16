Three convicted of assault following violent attack at Peterborough Pride weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Three people have been convicted of assault following an attack during last year’s Peterborough Pride weekend.
A CCTV image has also been released of a fourth man police wish to speak to.
Cai Dinardo, 22, Thomas Eve, 23, and Tyler McFarlane, 23, were captured on CCTV attacking two men and a woman after a night out in the city centre.
A Cambs police spokesperson said: “The victims, all in their 20s, were walking past a takeaway in Long Causeway at about 3am on 25 June, 2023, when Dinardo and McFarlane, who were standing outside, shouted a homophobic slur and began following them.
“A fight broke out and Dinardo and McFarlane began throwing punches at the victims.
“A member of the public intervened to stop the attack and the victims walked away, but Dinardo and McFarlane followed and began the attack again further down the road, this time with Eve in tow, who also kicked and punched the victims.”
All three were sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (14 October).
Dinardo, of Palmerston Road, Woodston, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to ABH and affray and was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years.
Eve, of New Lakeside, Hampton Vale, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to ABH and affray and was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for two years.
McFarlane, of Albert Crescent, Hampton Vale, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to ABH and affray and was sentenced to 14 months, suspended for two years.
All three were ordered to do 100 hours’ unpaid work.
Detective Constable Bethany Reynolds, who investigated, said: “This was a sustained violent attack, which left two people with injuries requiring hospital treatment.
“I have no doubt in my mind the attack was aggravated by hate. Everybody has the right to feel safe when out, whatever their age, race, gender, ethnicity or sexuality.”
“We have released a CCTV image of a fourth man we would like to speak to in connection with the above attack. Anyone who thinks they might recognise this person is asked to contact police either online or via 101 quoting reference 35/NT/15055/23.”