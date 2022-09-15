Three people have appeared in court charged in connection with break-ins at pubs in Peterborough in the early hours of Tuesday morning (13 September).

Jason Harris, (47), Sean Hood, (34), and Adele Machin, (44), were arrested on Tuesday in connection with burglaries at three businesses in Peterborough.

Harris, of North Street, Hood, of Viersen Platz, and Machin, of Oundle Road have all been charged with conspiracy to burgle The Brewery Tap in Westgate, The College Arms in Broadway and The Chalkboard café at The Key Theatre in Riverside Walk, with intent to steal.

The break ins were said to have happened in the early hours of Tuesday

Hood has also been charged with being in possession of a blade in a public place, namely an axe, while Machin has also been charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place.