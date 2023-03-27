Three arrests have been made in connection with a spate of arsons in the Orton area of Peterborough following a further attack.

Arsonists struck for the third weekend in as many weeks on Saturday (March 25) with police called to two vehicles on fire in Weatherthorn in Orton Malborne at just after 10pm.

No one was hurt but both cars were completely destroyed.

Cars were targeted across the Ortons.

Two men, aged 30 and 32, were arrested in Orton Goldhay early on Sunday morning (March 26) on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson.

Both have been released on bail, with conditions, to appear at Thorpe Wood Police Station on June 22.

A 19-year-old man was also arrested at the Herlington Centre on suspicion of criminal damage, escaping lawful custody and later further arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He has also been released on bail, with conditions, to appear at the same station on June 24.

DI James Sheffield said: “We understand that these incidents are worrying for residents and rest assured we are doing everything we can to catch those responsible.

“We have a dedicated team working on this investigation and extra patrols are continuing this week.

“While we have made arrests, we continue to urge anyone with any information to contact us now.”

The Ortons have been hit in the previous two weeks by arsonists.

First, on Sunday March 12, two cars were set on fire in Saltmarsh, Orton Malborne and The Village, Orton Longueville.

At just after midnight, five cars were set alight outside of sheltered accommodation in Cheyney Court, Orton Malborne.

Then, arsonists targeted a signal box at Nene Valley Railway in Orton Mere in the early hours of Monday.

The following week, on March 19, crews were forced to respond to two cars being set alight in Shortfen as well as another one at 2am in Bodesway. both Orton Malborne.

Police and the fire service are hosting a community meeting on Wednesday (March 29) at the Herlington Community Centre, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

This will be an opportunity for residents to raise concerns and get an update from the local team.