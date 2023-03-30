Three arrests after two men shot and killed in 'targeted' attacks in Cambridgeshire

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder following the shooting of two men in Cambridgeshire.

Police were called to a property in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, at just after 9pm yesterday (29 March) with reports of gunshots.

Officers arrived to find the body of a 32-year-old man inside a property with a gunshot wound and are now treating his death as murder.

Then at 9.37pm, police received a call from a person in Sutton, near Ely, again reporting hearing gunshots.

The body of a 57-year-old man was found at a property in The Row with gunshot wounds and his death is also being treated as murder.

A 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested in the early hours of today in Cambridge, while a 66-year-old man was arrested in the Worcester area.

All three were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

A car that was believed to have been used by the offender, a white Peugeot 208, and a shotgun have been recovered.

The properties in Meridian Close and The Row have been cordoned off and police officers remain at the scenes.

Detective Inspector Mark Butler, from the major crime unit, said: “We have launched two linked murder investigations following the shootings of two men at separate properties in the county.

“These events will be shocking to local people and there will be understandable concerns within local communities, however, we are treating the attacks as targeted and there is no wider risk to the general public. There will be an increased police presence in the areas concerned today and officers and scenes of crime officers will be at the scenes throughout the day.

“Our thoughts also go out to the family and friends of the victims. Specially trained officers are in touch with them and they are helping our investigation.

“Detectives are now beginning inquiries into how these events unfolded and we are appealing to anyone who was in either area and saw anyone acting suspiciously or a white Peugeot 208.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be very important to our investigation.”