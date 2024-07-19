Three arrested in dark web investigation carried out by special operations unit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“We use a number of tactics to help track down those looking to conceal their identities by operating on the dark web”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three people from Cambridgeshire have been arrested following an investigation into drugs being sold on the dark web.

Yesterday (Thursday), detectives from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) carried out a warrant at an address in Wisbech thought to be linked to the sale of cannabis, amphetamine, heroin, crack cocaine and other controlled drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for ERSOU said: “Two men, aged 27 and 56, and a 25-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply controlled drugs and money laundering offences, and taken to police custody for questioning.

Crime news

“Investigators also seized several digital devices, along with drugs and packaging. Around £500 of cryptocurrency was also transferred to a police-controlled wallet.

“The woman and 56-year-old man were bailed while enquiries continue. The second man was further detained in relation to an outstanding court warrant.

“The investigation relates to the online drugs vendor ‘Gorgonites’ which advertises various illegal drugs on the dark web – a hidden area of the internet often used for criminality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Colin Troll, from ERSOU’s Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), added: “The dark web is a place frequently used for criminality, which is why we have specialist officers working to apprehend those operating on it.

A screenshot of a suspected cannabis advert on the dark web. Image: ERSOU

“We use a number of tactics to help track down those looking to conceal their identities by operating on the dark web, and we will keep working to ensure illegal drugs sold online aren’t making their way into our communities.”