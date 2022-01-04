Three arrested for GBH after violence in Peterborough flats

Tilton Court, Welland.

A man in his 30s was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and treated for minor injuries after the attack, which took place inside Tilton Court in Welland at just after 6am on Friday morning.

Three men, aged between 36 and 44, were arrested and have now been released on bail to return on January 27.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 6.19am on Friday (December 31) with reports of violence in Tilton Court, Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A man in his 30s was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

“Three men from Peterborough, aged 44, 37 and 36, were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. All three were later released on bail to return on 27 January.