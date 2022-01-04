Three arrested for GBH after violence in Peterborough flats
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm after violence in a block of flats in Peterborough last week (December 31).
A man in his 30s was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and treated for minor injuries after the attack, which took place inside Tilton Court in Welland at just after 6am on Friday morning.
Three men, aged between 36 and 44, were arrested and have now been released on bail to return on January 27.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 6.19am on Friday (December 31) with reports of violence in Tilton Court, Peterborough.
“A man in his 30s was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.
“Three men from Peterborough, aged 44, 37 and 36, were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. All three were later released on bail to return on 27 January.
“An investigation is ongoing.”