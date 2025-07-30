Three arrested after alleged misconduct in public office at Peterborough City Council

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 30th Jul 2025, 12:12 BST
Three people have been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged misconduct in a public office at Peterborough City Council.

Two men and one woman have been bailed until a later date.

A full statement from Cambridgeshire Constabulary reads: “A police investigation is ongoing into alleged misconduct in a public office at Peterborough City Council.

“On Wednesday, May 21 three people were arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. A woman in her 60s from Cambridgeshire, a man in his 70s from Bedfordshire and a man in his 80s from Cambridgeshire.

Peterborough Town Hallplaceholder image
Peterborough Town Hall

“The woman and man in his 70s have been bailed until November 19. The man in his 80s has been bailed until August 21.”

Peterborough City Council was unable to comment due to the ongoing investigation.

