Thousands of pounds worth of gold stolen in Peterborough burglary

Some of the stolen items

The burglary happened at a property in Pyhill, Bretton, on Monday 26 July, between 7am and 8.30pm.

The victim returned home from work to find the back door window had been smashed, the house had been searched and thousands of pounds worth of Asian gold jewellery, including rings, watches and necklaces, had been stolen.

PC Matt Reed said: “Unfortunately, we do not know if this burglary was committed by one or more people, however I am urging anyone with information to get in touch. If you have seen, or been offered any of the stolen jewellery, please contact us as a matter of urgency.”

More images of the stolen jewellery are available at https://www.facebook.com/policingpeterborough/photos/a.1806277652913605/1806281892913181/?type=3