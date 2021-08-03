Thousands of pounds worth of gold stolen in Peterborough burglary
Detectives are appealing for information after a home was broken into in Peterborough and thousands of pounds worth of jewellery stolen.
The burglary happened at a property in Pyhill, Bretton, on Monday 26 July, between 7am and 8.30pm.
The victim returned home from work to find the back door window had been smashed, the house had been searched and thousands of pounds worth of Asian gold jewellery, including rings, watches and necklaces, had been stolen.
PC Matt Reed said: “Unfortunately, we do not know if this burglary was committed by one or more people, however I am urging anyone with information to get in touch. If you have seen, or been offered any of the stolen jewellery, please contact us as a matter of urgency.”
More images of the stolen jewellery are available at https://www.facebook.com/policingpeterborough/photos/a.1806277652913605/1806281892913181/?type=3
Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area at the time, is urged to contact police online either at www.cambs.police.uk/report, or using the online web chat function and quoting crime reference number 35/49258/21. Those who do not have access to the internet should call 101.