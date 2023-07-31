Thorpe Wood police officers face misconduct hearing after allegedly making derogatory remark about person later found dead
Two Peterborough police officers face a disciplinary hearing over allegations they made a derogatory remark about a person who was later found dead.
PC Christopher Smith and PC Sam Pickworth, both based at Thorpe Wood Police Station in the city, will face the misconduct hearing on Wednesday, August 2.
It is alleged that the pair breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour as set out in Schedule 2 of the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2020 in relation to Authority, Respect & Courtesy, Equality & Diversity and Discreditable Conduct.
The allegation reads: “It is alleged that the subjects have made derogatory remarks about a member of the public who was later found deceased.”
The hearing will take place at Cambridgeshire Police headquarters in Huntingdon, starting at 10am.
The hearing is open to the public, although space is limited, and anyone interested in attending should email [email protected] to register their interest.