News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing

Thorpe Wood police officers face misconduct hearing after allegedly making derogatory remark about person later found dead

Two constables based at city police station face disciplinary hearing over allegation
By Stephen Briggs
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 14:00 BST

Two Peterborough police officers face a disciplinary hearing over allegations they made a derogatory remark about a person who was later found dead.

PC Christopher Smith and PC Sam Pickworth, both based at Thorpe Wood Police Station in the city, will face the misconduct hearing on Wednesday, August 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is alleged that the pair breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour as set out in Schedule 2 of the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2020 in relation to Authority, Respect & Courtesy, Equality & Diversity and Discreditable Conduct.

Thorpe Wood Police StationThorpe Wood Police Station
Thorpe Wood Police Station
Most Popular

The allegation reads: “It is alleged that the subjects have made derogatory remarks about a member of the public who was later found deceased.”

The hearing will take place at Cambridgeshire Police headquarters in Huntingdon, starting at 10am.

The hearing is open to the public, although space is limited, and anyone interested in attending should email [email protected] to register their interest.