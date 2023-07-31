Two Peterborough police officers face a disciplinary hearing over allegations they made a derogatory remark about a person who was later found dead.

PC Christopher Smith and PC Sam Pickworth, both based at Thorpe Wood Police Station in the city, will face the misconduct hearing on Wednesday, August 2.

It is alleged that the pair breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour as set out in Schedule 2 of the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2020 in relation to Authority, Respect & Courtesy, Equality & Diversity and Discreditable Conduct.

Thorpe Wood Police Station

The allegation reads: “It is alleged that the subjects have made derogatory remarks about a member of the public who was later found deceased.”

The hearing will take place at Cambridgeshire Police headquarters in Huntingdon, starting at 10am.