THIRTEEN drink drivers arrested in Cambridgeshire between Christmas Eve and Friday

Extra patrols are continuing over the next few days

A shocking 13 suspected drink drivers were arrested across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire over the Christmas break as police continue to crack down on the offence.

Cambridgeshire Police have been carrying out extra patrols throughout December in a bid to reduce the number of drink drivers on the roads around Peterborough and Cambridgeshire – but that didn’t stop 11 men and two women.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Thirteen - unlucky for some, and that's certainly the case for the 11 men and two women who ended up in our custody cells over Christmas

More than a dozen drink drivers were arrested in just a few days

“Between Christmas Eve and this morning (Friday, December 27), we arrested 13 suspected drink or drug drivers whose festive seasons were perhaps not as merry and bright as they'd hoped.

“Alcohol takes time to leave your system, so you may still be over the drink drive limit when you think you feel fine. Our extra patrols and roadside checks continue so please take our advice - it's really not worth the risk.

“You can report anyone you suspect of drink or drug driving by calling our 24/7 confidential hotline on 0800 032 0845 One call could save a life.”