A ‘third strike’ burglar from Fenland has been jailed for almost two-and-a-half years after admitting stealing from a home in Wisbech.

Mitchell Blackwell, 43, let himself into the home in Leverington Road via an unlocked back door on the morning of 9 April this year.

The homeowner had left to walk his dog, leaving his wife at home while Blackwell entered the house and helped himself to a handbag containing a purse, bank cards, £210 in cash, a mobile phone and a Nintendo DS.

Mitchell Blackwell

Blackwell, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (19 August) where he was sentenced to 876 days in prison, after previously admitting burglary including theft of a handbag and possession of cannabis.

A charge of attempted burglary relating to an incident in Broad Street, March, on 11 April, where he was seen on CCTV to try the handle of a front door, will lie on file.

Detective Constable Matt Reed, who investigated, said: “Blackwell is a repeat offender who is now spending the next couple of years in prison.

“Unfortunately we see many opportunistic burglars like Blackwell who chance their luck by trying door handles until they come across one that is unlocked and will let themselves into a property.