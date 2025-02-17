Thief who stole over £1,300 worth of goods from Peterborough Morrisons over two weeks jailed

A man who stole more than £1,000 worth of goods from a Peterborough shop over two weeks has been jailed.

Iltaf Hussain, 40, targeted Morrisons Daily, in Bretton, Peterborough, nine times, and stole £1,374.83 worth of goods, between January 27 and February 10.

This breached the two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) he was given in September last year, banning him from entering the Bretton Centre, as bordered by Flaxlands, Rightwell East, and Bretton Way.

Hussain, of no fixed address, was arrested on the afternoon of February, 10 when police were called to suspicious activity in Figtree Walk, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (February 12), where he admitted nine counts of theft from a shop and nine counts of breach of a CBO.

He was jailed for eight months and ordered to pay £150 in compensation to Morrisons Daily.

PC Carly Reed, who investigated, said: “Hussain’s offending has had a major impact on the shop he targeted, both financially and also on the staff, as they have had to continually deal with his behaviour.

“With a CBO, we have greater powers to tackle repeated offending as we are able to arrest with every breach.”

Anyone with information about Hussain breaching his CBO can contact police via the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Those without internet access should call 101.