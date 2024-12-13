Thief who hid boxes of Ferrero Rocher chocolates down his trousers at Peterborough filling stations is jailed
Cambs Police said Soma Deasley, 36, entered Esso, in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, on 9 November, and “stole numerous boxes of Ferrero Rocher by putting them in a bag and down his trousers, before hiding near the exit doors until a customer came through so he could run out”.
He stole from Esso again on 1 December, and stole twice from BP, in Bretton Way, Bretton, between 14 and 28 November.
Deasley, of no fixed address, was arrested on 5 December in Burghley Road, Peterborough city centre, and was charged with the four thefts.
He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (6 December), where he was jailed for eight weeks after admitting the offences.
PC Godden, who investigated, said: “Retail crime can have a big impact on the businesses targeted, and I would like to thank those involved for reporting to us.
“It is important to stay vigilant and report any thefts, regardless of the value, so we can continue to identify and arrest those causing the issues.”