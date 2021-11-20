Thief jailed after assaulting shop worker

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093745009

Aaron Beckett, 44, entered B&M in Elm High Road, Wisbech, on 19 October carrying a newspaper which he used to conceal a Goodmans projector worth £99 and leave without paying.

Two weeks later, on 2 November, Beckett again entered the shop but this time selected a loaf of bread before making his way to the electricals aisle and picking up another Goodmans projector.

He emptied out the bread and hid the projector in the packaging before leaving the store, again without paying.

The following day he returned to the store but was spotted by staff and challenged as he headed to the electricals aisle. Beckett became defensive and assaulted one of them.

He was arrested at his home in All Saints Close, Elm, near Wisbech on Saturday (13 November) and charged with two counts of theft as well as assault.