The places in Peterborough which have seen the most fly-tipping
Fly-tipping is one of Peterborough’s most enduring problems.
Monday, 31st May 2021, 5:00 am
Every year, thousands of tips are reported to the city council which takes a six-figure chunk out of the authority’s budget to clear.
Politicians have put in new measures to try and tackle the problem, including covert cameras and tougher enforcement powers, and soon free bulky waste collections will be re-introduced.
Now, a Freedom of Information request to Peterborough City Council has revealed which areas of Peterborough have received the highest percentage of reported fly-tips in the past five years.
