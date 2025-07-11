The Peterborough streets where the most mobile phone offences while driving were committed

By Ben Jones
Published 11th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2025, 23:53 BST
New data obtained from Cambridgeshire Constabulary has revealed the roads in and around Peterborough where the most mobile phone driving offences have been committed.

Cambridgeshire Police handed out 964 fines for using a device while at the wheel between April 2023 and March 2025.

Before construction-related closures, Peterborough’s Lincoln Road was among the hotspots with 28 drivers being caught on their phones.

It was one of four roads in or around Peterborough to make the county-wide top ten.

In total, there were 224 drivers caught checking their phone in the city during the period.

The worst roads in Peterborough for these offences have been listed below.

View the roads where drivers have been caught out the most below.

1. Mobile phone driving offences in Peterborough

View the roads where drivers have been caught out the most below. Photo: NDABCREATIVITY - stock.adobe.com

29 offences recorded between April 2023 and March 2025.

2. A1(M) near Sawtry

29 offences recorded between April 2023 and March 2025. Photo: Google

28 offences recorded between April 2023 and March 2025.

3. Lincoln Road

28 offences recorded between April 2023 and March 2025. Photo: Google

10 offences recorded between April 2023 and March 2025.

4. A1(M) near Peterborough

10 offences recorded between April 2023 and March 2025. Photo: Google

