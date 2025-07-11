The Peterborough streets where the most mobile phone offences while driving were committed

Cambridgeshire Police handed out 964 fines for using a device while at the wheel between April 2023 and March 2025.

Before construction-related closures, Peterborough’s Lincoln Road was among the hotspots with 28 drivers being caught on their phones.

It was one of four roads in or around Peterborough to make the county-wide top ten.

In total, there were 224 drivers caught checking their phone in the city during the period.

The worst roads in Peterborough for these offences have been listed below.

