The Peterborough neighbourhoods most affected by drug crime

By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Aug 2025, 13:07 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 13:14 BST
New statistics have revealed which areas of Peterborough are most affected by drug offences.

Drug crime affects almost all areas of the city – with nearly 700 offences recorded in Peterborough in the past year.

And while these statistics only show specific drug crimes – such as dealing or possession – many other crimes are drug related, with people offending to fund an addiction.

The data breaks down how many drug crimes have been recorded per 1,000 people in each council ward.

This is the full list – starting with the area with the fewest drug crimes.

The statistics are available at https://peterborough.localinsight.org/

In Peterborough there are 2.9 drug offences per 1,000 people

1. drug trafficking, crime, addiction and sale concept - close up of addict with money buying dose from dealer on street

In Peterborough there are 2.9 drug offences per 1,000 people Photo: lev dolgachov

0.1 drug crimes per 1,000 people

2. Wittering

0.1 drug crimes per 1,000 people Photo: Google

0.2 drug crimes per 1,000 people

3. Barnack

0.2 drug crimes per 1,000 people Photo: Google

0.5 drug crimes per 1,000 people

4. Gunthorpe

0.5 drug crimes per 1,000 people Photo: Google

