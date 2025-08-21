The Peterborough neighbourhoods most affected by drug crime

Drug crime affects almost all areas of the city – with nearly 700 offences recorded in Peterborough in the past year.

And while these statistics only show specific drug crimes – such as dealing or possession – many other crimes are drug related, with people offending to fund an addiction.

The data breaks down how many drug crimes have been recorded per 1,000 people in each council ward.

This is the full list – starting with the area with the fewest drug crimes.

The statistics are available at https://peterborough.localinsight.org/

1 . drug trafficking, crime, addiction and sale concept - close up of addict with money buying dose from dealer on street In Peterborough there are 2.9 drug offences per 1,000 people Photo: lev dolgachov Photo Sales