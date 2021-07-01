The faces of eight criminals locked up in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire in June

From sex offenders to drug dealers, robbers and rogue traders, there was a range of offenders who found themselves up before the courts over the past month.
This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
1. Anthony Smith
Rogue trader Smith, (55) of Fen Road, Chatteris was jailed for five years after admitting two counts of burglary, two of dishonestly making false representation and one of theft
Photo: Midlands
2. Deimantas Basys
Basys (28) of Wake Road, Peterborough was locked up for three years after he tried to set fire to a petrol pump. He pleaded guilty to attempted arson with intent to endanger life
Photo: Midlands
3. Erlon Cuni
Cuni (30) of Main Street, Yaxley, was jailed for two years and four months after a cannabis factory was found at his home in Main Street, Yaxley. He pleaded guilty to production of cannabis
Photo: Midlands
4. Kamaran Ali
Ali, 34, of Gladstone Street, Peterborough was locked up for a year after spitting at a woman and racially abusing her in the street. He pleaded guilty to racially or religiously aggravated common assault, two counts of assault on an emergency worker and assault by beating
Photo: Midlands