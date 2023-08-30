The faces of 30 crooks jailed in August including rapist ex town mayor and Peterborough gang of armed robbers

A former town mayor who raped a woman in her own home and a gang of armed robbers who carried out a terrifying raid in Peterborough are among those who have been jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough in August.
Aigars Balsevics had been Mayor of Wisbech a few days before he raped a woman two years ago. After being found guilty of rape at a trial, he was jailed in August for more than six years.
Another crook spending time behind bars is Ben Cunningham, who kept cocaine with a street value of nearly £500,000 on a boat.
And a gang of six who carried out a raid in Peterborough were jailed – receiving a total of more than 50 years between them.
These are not all the criminals jailed in August – just those that Cambridgeshire Police have released a picture of.
The faces of some of the crooks jailed in August for crimes in and around Peterborough Photo: Cambs Police
2. Aurela Marcu
Aurela Marcu (26) , of Redgrave Close, Croydon, Greater London, was jailed for two years for her role in an armed robbery involving a number of other defendants. She was found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary Photo: Cambs Police
3. Aigars Balsevics
Aigars Balsevics, 42 of Burcroft Road, Wisbech, was the Mayor of Wisbech in 2020/2021 was raped a woman just days after handing over the mayoral chains. He was found guilty of two counts of rape, and was jailed for six and a half years. Photo: Cambs Police
4. Ben Cunningham
Ben Cunningham, 49, of Wyton Moorings, Banks End, was found to be a key cog within a criminal network selling drugs in the Cambridgeshire area, buying and selling drugs on a commercial scale. Police found drugs worth nearly £500,000 on a boat in Huntingdon. Cunningham pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, and possession of criminal property and was jailed for eight years Photo: Cambs Police