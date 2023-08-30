News you can trust since 1948
The faces of 30 crooks jailed in August including rapist ex town mayor and Peterborough gang of armed robbers

Paedophiles and drug dealers also among August’s Rogue’s Gallery
By Stephen Briggs
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:21 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 16:27 BST

A former town mayor who raped a woman in her own home and a gang of armed robbers who carried out a terrifying raid in Peterborough are among those who have been jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough in August.

Aigars Balsevics had been Mayor of Wisbech a few days before he raped a woman two years ago. After being found guilty of rape at a trial, he was jailed in August for more than six years.

Another crook spending time behind bars is Ben Cunningham, who kept cocaine with a street value of nearly £500,000 on a boat.

And a gang of six who carried out a raid in Peterborough were jailed – receiving a total of more than 50 years between them.

These are not all the criminals jailed in August – just those that Cambridgeshire Police have released a picture of.

The faces of some of the crooks jailed in August for crimes in and around Peterborough

1. Jailed in August

The faces of some of the crooks jailed in August for crimes in and around Peterborough Photo: Cambs Police

Aurela Marcu (26) , of Redgrave Close, Croydon, Greater London, was jailed for two years for her role in an armed robbery involving a number of other defendants. She was found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary

2. Aurela Marcu

Aurela Marcu (26) , of Redgrave Close, Croydon, Greater London, was jailed for two years for her role in an armed robbery involving a number of other defendants. She was found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary Photo: Cambs Police

Aigars Balsevics, 42 of Burcroft Road, Wisbech, was the Mayor of Wisbech in 2020/2021 was raped a woman just days after handing over the mayoral chains. He was found guilty of two counts of rape, and was jailed for six and a half years.

3. Aigars Balsevics

Aigars Balsevics, 42 of Burcroft Road, Wisbech, was the Mayor of Wisbech in 2020/2021 was raped a woman just days after handing over the mayoral chains. He was found guilty of two counts of rape, and was jailed for six and a half years. Photo: Cambs Police

Ben Cunningham, 49, of Wyton Moorings, Banks End, was found to be a key cog within a criminal network selling drugs in the Cambridgeshire area, buying and selling drugs on a commercial scale. Police found drugs worth nearly £500,000 on a boat in Huntingdon. Cunningham pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, and possession of criminal property and was jailed for eight years

4. Ben Cunningham

Ben Cunningham, 49, of Wyton Moorings, Banks End, was found to be a key cog within a criminal network selling drugs in the Cambridgeshire area, buying and selling drugs on a commercial scale. Police found drugs worth nearly £500,000 on a boat in Huntingdon. Cunningham pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, and possession of criminal property and was jailed for eight years Photo: Cambs Police

