The faces of 30 crooks jailed in August including rapist ex town mayor and Peterborough gang of armed robbers

Paedophiles and drug dealers also among August’s Rogue’s Gallery

A former town mayor who raped a woman in her own home and a gang of armed robbers who carried out a terrifying raid in Peterborough are among those who have been jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough in August.

Aigars Balsevics had been Mayor of Wisbech a few days before he raped a woman two years ago. After being found guilty of rape at a trial, he was jailed in August for more than six years.

Another crook spending time behind bars is Ben Cunningham, who kept cocaine with a street value of nearly £500,000 on a boat.

And a gang of six who carried out a raid in Peterborough were jailed – receiving a total of more than 50 years between them.

These are not all the criminals jailed in August – just those that Cambridgeshire Police have released a picture of.

2 . Aurela Marcu Aurela Marcu (26) , of Redgrave Close, Croydon, Greater London, was jailed for two years for her role in an armed robbery involving a number of other defendants. She was found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales

3 . Aigars Balsevics Aigars Balsevics, 42 of Burcroft Road, Wisbech, was the Mayor of Wisbech in 2020/2021 was raped a woman just days after handing over the mayoral chains. He was found guilty of two counts of rape, and was jailed for six and a half years. Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales